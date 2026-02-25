Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1%

HYI opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc (NYSE: HYI) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in below-investment-grade fixed income securities, including high yield corporate debt, convertible bonds and other credit instruments. Its portfolio may also include unrated debt securities that the adviser deems to be of comparable quality.

Under normal market conditions, the fund allocates at least 80% of its managed assets to high yield securities issued by U.S.

