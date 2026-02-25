TD Asset Management Inc Buys 99,672 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,145,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,672 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $208,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: DISA granted Palantir provisional Impact Level 6 authorization for PFCS Forward, opening secure DoD cloud/edge deployments and expanding total addressable market for government work. Palantir Just Opened a New DoD Door—What Changes Now?
- Positive Sentiment: Palantir announced a large U.S. Department of Homeland Security software agreement (reported ~\$1B scope) and a Rackspace partnership to deploy Foundry/AIP — deals that strengthen recurring revenue and commercial deployment channels. Palantir’s DHS Deal And Rackspace Tie Up Contrast With European Pushback
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple boutiques and some analysts (e.g., Mizuho, HSBC, Citi) have raised ratings/targets, arguing Palantir’s growth, margins and AIP traction justify upside if momentum returns. Palantir is in a ‘category of one.’ Why Mizuho says you should buy PLTR stock now.
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate is intense: bullish writeups highlight earnings surprise and AIP adoption, while bears warn PLTR is priced for near?perfect execution — mixed signals for traders. Is Palantir Stock Overvalued or Dirt Cheap? The Answer Might Blow Your Mind.
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/protective trading ideas (options strategies) are circulating as traders hedge exposure amid volatility — helpful for risk management but not a directional catalyst. Play the ‘SaaS Apocalypse’ Selloff in Palantir Stock With This 1 Winning, Protective Options Trade
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling: CEO Alex Karp (reported ~493k shares) and other executives sold large blocks at ~\$134/share recently; aggregated insider disposals amplify governance concerns and add supply into the market. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells 1,232 Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Governance and reputation headlines — HQ move to Miami, scrutiny over CEO private jet reimbursements, European legal disputes and criticism from prominent skeptics (e.g., Michael Burry) — are creating investor uncertainty. Palantir Move To Miami Tests Governance Concerns And Growth Expectations
- Negative Sentiment: Headline-driven selling and technical pullbacks (articles highlighting 35–38% falls from peaks) are feeding momentum losses and short?term profit?taking. Palantir Stock Drops 38%. Should You Buy PLTR for 2026 or Stay Away?
Analyst Ratings Changes
Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $128.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $207.52.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,380.64. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
