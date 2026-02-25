TD Asset Management Inc Buys 99,672 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,145,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,672 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $208,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $128.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,380.64. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

