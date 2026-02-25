CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at TD Cowen

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus cut their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

NYSE:CAVA opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.52. CAVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $274.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $106,072.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 119,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,403,297.46. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $282,239.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 802,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,884,935.62. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 39,055 shares of company stock worth $2,572,303 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,228,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,553 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,098,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,440,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,174 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,953,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 689.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,387,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,068 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: CAVA beat Q4 expectations — reported $0.04 EPS vs. $0.03 consensus and revenue of $274.99M (above estimates); the market interpreted the results as stronger-than-expected. Read More.

CAVA Group, Inc (NYSE: CAVA) is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe’s Kitchen.

