TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 664,434 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 119,397 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $229,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. North Capital Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $273.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

