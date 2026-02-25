Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of WIA opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $8.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE: WIA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current real income while preserving real capital. The fund strives to achieve its objective by investing primarily in inflation-linked debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, as well as inflation-linked bonds issued by supranational organizations and corporate issuers. By focusing on instruments that adjust principal and interest payments in line with inflation, WIA aims to protect investors’ purchasing power over time.

Since its initial public offering in December 2007, the fund has employed a flexible, research-driven approach to managing duration, sector allocation and credit exposure.

