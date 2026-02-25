Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Buys 109,181 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,181 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $41,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 392.8% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.