Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $971,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 140.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,919,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,586,000 after purchasing an additional 448,964 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,661.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after purchasing an additional 339,847 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,346,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,293,000 after buying an additional 317,681 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24,734.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after buying an additional 74,202 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after buying an additional 46,633 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $291.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $234.11 and a 1 year high of $298.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups. The first group includes companies that manufacture health care equipment and supplies or provide health care related services (such as distributors of health care products, providers of basic health care services, and owners and operators of health care facilities and organizations).

