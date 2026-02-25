5,823 Shares in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSEW Acquired by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 38,726 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 37,590 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $493,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSEW opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $89.62. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $85.50.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.