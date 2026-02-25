TD Asset Management Inc Has $239.63 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 562,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,374 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $239,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compound Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 179.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $494.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp set a $503.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.45.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $526.39 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.00 and a 52-week high of $552.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $490.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.88.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total value of $903,528.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,924.61. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,411,395. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,214 shares of company stock worth $7,797,595 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

