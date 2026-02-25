Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.180-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $505.0 million-$545.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.6 million.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Ultra Clean stock opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 8.82%.The business had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ultra Clean has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UCTT

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $625,805.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,767.83. The trade was a 34.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ultra Clean this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management signaled an AI-driven growth strategy and a $4 billion revenue run?rate target tied to its UCT 3.0 expansion, which supports a longer?term growth narrative for investors. Read More.

Management signaled an AI-driven growth strategy and a $4 billion revenue run?rate target tied to its UCT 3.0 expansion, which supports a longer?term growth narrative for investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Street analysts stayed bullish: Needham raised its price target to $70 and maintained a Buy, and TD Cowen also kept a Buy — these upgrades/reiterated ratings helped lift sentiment despite near?term weakness. Read More.

Street analysts stayed bullish: Needham raised its price target to $70 and maintained a Buy, and TD Cowen also kept a Buy — these upgrades/reiterated ratings helped lift sentiment despite near?term weakness. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in roughly in line with expectations at $506.6M (mixed beats/misses across reporters) — shows business activity remains sizable but down versus last year. Read More.

Revenue came in roughly in line with expectations at $506.6M (mixed beats/misses across reporters) — shows business activity remains sizable but down versus last year. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company posted an earnings call and slide deck; management commentary (transcript) provides detail on backlog, fab bookings and the timing of recovery for leading?edge demand. Investors should read the transcript for forward commentary. Read More.

Company posted an earnings call and slide deck; management commentary (transcript) provides detail on backlog, fab bookings and the timing of recovery for leading?edge demand. Investors should read the transcript for forward commentary. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS of $0.22 missed the consensus by ~$0.01 and EPS/earnings power is down materially versus the prior year; revenue is down ~10% YoY and net margin remained negative — near?term profitability pressure is a concern. Read More.

Reported EPS of $0.22 missed the consensus by ~$0.01 and EPS/earnings power is down materially versus the prior year; revenue is down ~10% YoY and net margin remained negative — near?term profitability pressure is a concern. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 guidance is wide (EPS 0.18–0.34; revenue $505M–$545M) and the lower end sits below consensus, creating near?term execution risk and volatility; some headlines flagged the results as downbeat and the stock showed mixed reaction intraday. Read More.

Q1 2026 guidance is wide (EPS 0.18–0.34; revenue $505M–$545M) and the lower end sits below consensus, creating near?term execution risk and volatility; some headlines flagged the results as downbeat and the stock showed mixed reaction intraday. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Third?party data summaries highlighted softer operating profit, lower cash from ops and a slim near?term margin profile — factors that could pressure sentiment if demand recovery takes longer than expected. Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Amundi bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth $351,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $253,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean’s product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.