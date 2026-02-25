Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Amer Sports had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.280-0.300 EPS.

FY2025 revenue grew 27% to $6.6B (Q4 +28%), led by breakout performance at Arc’teryx and Salomon (Salomon surpassed $2B), with double?digit growth across segments, regions, and channels.

(Q4 +28%), led by breakout performance at and (Salomon surpassed $2B), with double?digit growth across segments, regions, and channels. Q4 adjusted operating margin declined 110 bps and Outdoor Performance margin contracted 490 bps as the company accelerated SG&A investments to scale Salomon, a reinvestment program management says will continue and weigh on near?term margins.

2026 guidance targets reported group revenue growth of 16%–18% (includes ~200 bps FX benefit), group adjusted operating margin of 13.1%–13.3%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.10–$1.15; Q1 guide: revenue +22%–24% and adj. operating margin 14%–14.5%.

(includes ~200 bps FX benefit), group adjusted operating margin of 13.1%–13.3%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.10–$1.15; Q1 guide: revenue +22%–24% and adj. operating margin 14%–14.5%. Strong financial position — net debt of $291M (0.3x leverage), $730M operating cash flow in 2025, and an $80M note redemption — provides flexibility to fund store expansion, talent, and elevated CapEx (~$400M in 2026).

Management is aggressively expanding retail (many new Salomon and Arc’teryx shops) and inventories rose 33% YoY, which they describe as deliberate to improve in?stock and will normalize in H2 2026, but elevated inventory levels present execution risk if demand softens.

AS opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76.

AS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amer Sports from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nomura set a $39.80 target price on shares of Amer Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,562,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Amer Sports by 63.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,343,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,832 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the second quarter valued at about $87,287,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Amer Sports by 244.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,533,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 1,983.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,764,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after buying an additional 1,679,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

