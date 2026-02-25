Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Holdings Lifted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 52,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 281,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,428,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Union Pacific by 39.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Union Pacific by 15.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $802,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $266.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $267.81.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

Featured Stories

