W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 2,161 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.6% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colrain Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 307,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,077,000 after purchasing an additional 79,649 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $886,166.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 23,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,021.68. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,173.60. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $297.33 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $337.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $801.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

