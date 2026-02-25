Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 22,467 Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 199.1% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Cameco by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth about $8,777,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Cameco by 7.5% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Up 1.8%

CCJ opened at $120.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.66 and a beta of 0.99. Cameco Corporation has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $135.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.00%.The company had revenue of $874.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCJ. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cameco from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long?term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.