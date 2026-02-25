Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) Price Target Raised to $133.00

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the premier technology solutions leader’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on Q. Oppenheimer started coverage on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qnity Electronics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

NYSE:Q traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $117.57. The stock had a trading volume of 307,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.75. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion and a PE ratio of 116.41. Qnity Electronics has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $119.09.

In other news, CEO Jon D. Kemp sold 5,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $480,731.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 89,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,936.77. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael G. Goss sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $160,677.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,130.95. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Diversified Trust Co. acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Czech National Bank bought a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

