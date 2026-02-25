Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $178.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial set a $144.00 price target on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.85.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,158. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $70.01 and a 12-month high of $156.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total value of $1,322,888.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,959.40. The trade was a 30.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total value of $1,011,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,492 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,335.88. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,389. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Dollar General by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

