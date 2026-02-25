BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $203.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.26.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $3.31 on Wednesday, reaching $186.88. The stock had a trading volume of 253,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,111. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $166.88 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.79). American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,743,685.25. This trade represents a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.0% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 7,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

