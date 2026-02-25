Space and Time Trading Up 5.2% This Week (SXT)

Space and Time (SXT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Space and Time token can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Space and Time has a total market capitalization of $31.84 million and approximately $14.56 million worth of Space and Time was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Space and Time has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,147.09 or 0.99842720 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Space and Time Profile

Space and Time was first traded on May 5th, 2025. Space and Time’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Space and Time is www.spaceandtime.io/blog. The Reddit community for Space and Time is https://reddit.com/r/spaceandtimedb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Space and Time’s official Twitter account is @spaceandtime. Space and Time’s official website is www.spaceandtime.io.

Buying and Selling Space and Time

According to CryptoCompare, “Space and Time (SXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Space and Time has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,400,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Space and Time is 0.02224027 USD and is down -6.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $21,936,042.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spaceandtime.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space and Time directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space and Time should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space and Time using one of the exchanges listed above.

