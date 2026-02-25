Cetus Protocol (CETUS) Trading 5.1% Lower This Week

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Cetus Protocol has a market cap of $14.56 million and $2.41 million worth of Cetus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cetus Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Cetus Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cetus Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,147.09 or 0.99842720 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cetus Protocol Profile

Cetus Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 909,782,608 tokens. Cetus Protocol’s official website is www.cetus.zone. Cetus Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@cetusprotocol. Cetus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cetusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cetus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cetus Protocol (CETUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Cetus Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 909,782,608 in circulation. The last known price of Cetus Protocol is 0.01574498 USD and is up 4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $2,536,303.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cetus.zone/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cetus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cetus Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cetus Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cetus Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cetus Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.