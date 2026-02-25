LayerZero (ZRO) Price Down 2.3% This Week

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, LayerZero has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LayerZero has a market cap of $455.17 million and approximately $65.99 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LayerZero token can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,147.09 or 0.99842720 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero was first traded on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,339,422 tokens. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 301,338,728.24426417 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 1.47481914 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 390 active market(s) with $61,152,840.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

