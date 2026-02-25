BarnBridge Self Reported Market Cap Hits $684.70 Thousand (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One BarnBridge token can now be purchased for about $0.0700 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $684.70 thousand and $253.52 thousand worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,781,670 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

