AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Trading Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.70 and last traded at GBX 16.93. 235,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 246,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.04.

AUTO1 Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.50.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers. AUTO1 Group SE was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

