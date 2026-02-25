Vawter Financial Ltd. Buys Shares of 20,374 Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF $SCHY

Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,185,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,139,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 92,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 24,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility. SCHY was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

