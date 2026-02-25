Sidoti Issues Pessimistic Forecast for FET Earnings

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Forum Energy Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, February 23rd. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Sidoti also issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FET. Zacks Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Forum Energy Technologies Price Performance

FET opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $705.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.65, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $62.73.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.50 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FET. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 558.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 166.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forum Energy Technologies Inc is a global provider of advanced products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company’s offerings span the full lifecycle of exploration and production, including drilling, well construction, completion and production, and subsea operations. Key product lines include premium drill bits, downhole drilling motors, directional drilling tools, subsea umbilicals, and pressure control equipment, complemented by field service support and engineered solutions for complex projects.

Established through the merger of Forum Oilfield Technologies, Triton Group, Global Energy Group, and Allen International in 2010, Forum Energy Technologies has built a diversified technology portfolio designed to meet evolving industry requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.