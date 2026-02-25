America Movil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Strong-Buy” Rating

UBS Group upgraded shares of America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

AMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Santander cut America Movil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research cut America Movil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of America Movil in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on America Movil in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.26.

NYSE:AMX opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. America Movil has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.76.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). America Movil had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.78%.The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that America Movil will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in America Movil during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of America Movil by 16.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 54,152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil by 2,189.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil by 15.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 102,545 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in America Movil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family’s telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

