Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FULC FY2030 Earnings

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial set a $17.00 target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 21.2%

Shares of FULC stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $464.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,111 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,670,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,971,000 after purchasing an additional 382,485 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,589,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,000 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,294.7% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,061,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $22,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,175,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $58,368,443.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,053,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,634,360.80. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 15,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $178,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 469,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,285.68. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small?molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company’s core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum’s most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.