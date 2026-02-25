Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $152.27 and last traded at $152.44, with a volume of 1479724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Evercore set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Framtiden Holdings Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,061,000. Finally, Van Diest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

