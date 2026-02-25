HP (NYSE:HPQ) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.1480, with a volume of 26952482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of HP in a report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore set a $22.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.62.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 330.68% and a net margin of 4.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. HP’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In related news, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $772,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,724.68. This represents a 49.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,856. This represents a 22.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,969 shares of company stock worth $2,277,993. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 2,346.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

