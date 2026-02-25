LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.150-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on LivaNova from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.97.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 16.12%.LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,135,000 after buying an additional 47,323 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company’s primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

Featured Articles

