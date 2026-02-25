Hermez Network (HEZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $34.47 Thousand

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $114.56 million and approximately $34.47 thousand worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00004792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Hermez Network

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.10828609 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $29,996.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”



