WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,456 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the November 30th total of 1,775 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $619,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.99. 4,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.75.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NTSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Emerging market equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSE was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

