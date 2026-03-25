Short Interest in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Increases By 303.4%

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 149,702 shares, a growth of 303.4% from the February 26th total of 37,106 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,416 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,416 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of INKT opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.35.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MiNK Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing exosome-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary platform isolates and engineers naturally occurring extracellular vesicles, or exosomes, to deliver therapeutic payloads—such as mRNA, proteins and modulatory factors—directly into the tumor microenvironment. By leveraging the innate cell?to?cell communication properties of exosomes, MiNK aims to reprogram immune cells and overcome immune suppression within solid tumors.

MiNK’s preclinical pipeline features multiple lead candidates designed to repolarize tumor?associated macrophages and boost T cell–mediated tumor clearance.

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