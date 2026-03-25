John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 31,422 shares, a growth of 290.3% from the February 26th total of 8,051 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,356 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 47,356 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $17.13.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE: HPF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund primarily invests in preferred securities issued by U.S. and, to a lesser extent, international issuers. Its diversified portfolio may include investment-grade and below-investment-grade preferred stocks, corporate debt securities, convertible securities and, when deemed appropriate, common equity.
Launched in June 2006, HPF employs leverage through preferred share borrowings and other forms of financing to enhance income potential.
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