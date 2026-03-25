Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253,345 shares during the quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

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iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

About iShares Silver Trust

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96.

(Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

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