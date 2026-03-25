Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253,345 shares during the quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.
Key Headlines Impacting iShares Silver Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large net inflows into SLV: Daily ETF flows show roughly $616M of inflows on March 23, which directly supports SLV’s holdings and can buoy the share price as the fund adds silver exposure. Daily ETF Flows: SLV Inflows Total $616M
- Positive Sentiment: Safe?haven bids and short?covering signs: Kitco reports a modest uptick in safe?haven demand and commentary that bears may be exhausted, supporting short-term rebounds in silver prices. Gold, silver firmer as safe-haven demand up-ticks
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum bounce narrative: Kitco and FXEmpire pieces note rebounds from multi?month lows as dip buyers show up, which can translate into short?term support for SLV if sustained. Gold, silver bears appear have run out of gas
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed technical/geo risk outlooks: FXEmpire pieces outline competing drivers (Iran war fears, oil moves, Fed hawkishness), creating day?to?day volatility rather than a clear directional signal for silver. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Attempts To Rebound Despite Rising Oil Prices
- Neutral Sentiment: Volatility driving leveraged ETF moves: Leveraged/inverse ETFs saw big swings last week as commodities and stocks moved sharply—this reflects elevated market volatility that can amplify flows into/out of SLV but is an indirect effect. 5 Best-Performing Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
- Negative Sentiment: Large recent selloff risk: Major outlets (CNBC, FXEmpire) report sharp declines in gold and silver after the worst week in years, indicating downside momentum that could pressure SLV if it continues. Gold and silver in freefall as investors flee safe haven metals trade
- Negative Sentiment: Macro headwinds: Technical analysis highlights a stronger US dollar and rising Treasury yields pushing metals toward key support levels—these macro factors reduce demand for non?yielding assets like silver. Gold and Silver Technical Analysis: Strong Dollar and Rising Yields Drive Prices Toward Key Support
- Negative Sentiment: Elevated volatility and options signals: Analysts note extreme volatility in gold and silver and suggest option strategies (sell options), signaling risk of further downside or choppy trading that can hurt SLV investor sentiment. Gold And Silver: Volatility Reached Extreme Levels, Sell Options
iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance
About iShares Silver Trust
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
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