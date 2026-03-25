Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading 8.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.37 and last traded at $78.6610. Approximately 471,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,621,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.35.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on W. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Wayfair Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 3.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,071,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 200,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,839,032. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 36,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $3,886,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 149,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,893,847. The trade was a 19.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 650,494 shares of company stock worth $62,427,261 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 29.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,084 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 11.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Wayfair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Wayfair by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Wayfair by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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