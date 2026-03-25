Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

Terreno Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 123.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

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Terreno Realty Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.08. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.72 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 84.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

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Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

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