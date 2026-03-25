Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight” Rating

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Kinetik from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinetik from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Kinetik from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kinetik from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinetik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

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Kinetik Price Performance

Shares of KNTK opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. Kinetik has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $54.94.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $430.42 million for the quarter. Kinetik had a net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 32.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In other news, insider Matthew Wall sold 8,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $291,392.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 554,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,998,304.90. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trevor Howard sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $75,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 249,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,720,381.40. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,015,831 shares of company stock worth $180,054,928 in the last 90 days. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinetik by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,739,000 after purchasing an additional 439,586 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth about $98,611,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Kinetik by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,843,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,458,000 after purchasing an additional 833,224 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,843,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,455,000 after purchasing an additional 855,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,997,000 after buying an additional 325,251 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Kinetik News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinetik this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Securities initiated coverage with a “buy”/”strong-buy” stance and set a $53 price target (~13% upside vs. the current $46.82 level), providing a prominent sell-side catalyst and increased analyst visibility. Read More.

Truist Securities initiated coverage with a “buy”/”strong-buy” stance and set a $53 price target (~13% upside vs. the current $46.82 level), providing a prominent sell-side catalyst and increased analyst visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: An investment manager disclosed a new KNTK position valued at nearly $100 million in a recent SEC filing — a meaningful institutional vote of confidence that can support the stock and increase demand. Read More.

An investment manager disclosed a new KNTK position valued at nearly $100 million in a recent SEC filing — a meaningful institutional vote of confidence that can support the stock and increase demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: US Capital Advisors published multi-quarter and multi-year EPS models (FY2026–FY2028). The firm projects FY2028 EPS of $2.23 and FY2027 EPS of $1.65 — these longer?range estimates suggest upside later in the cycle but depend on execution and commodity/transport fundamentals. Read More.

US Capital Advisors published multi-quarter and multi-year EPS models (FY2026–FY2028). The firm projects FY2028 EPS of $2.23 and FY2027 EPS of $1.65 — these longer?range estimates suggest upside later in the cycle but depend on execution and commodity/transport fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors trimmed multiple near?term quarterly and FY2026 EPS forecasts (e.g., FY2026 now $1.10 vs. prior $1.30; several quarterly cuts), implying softer near?term earnings expectations that could pressure the stock if quarterly results follow the lower trajectory. Read More.

About Kinetik

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik (NYSE: KNTK) is a publicly listed midstream energy company focused on the development, operation and management of natural gas infrastructure across the United States. The company’s core business activities include the gathering, compression, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas, serving producers, utilities and industrial consumers. By integrating a suite of midstream services under a single platform, Kinetik aims to provide efficient, cost-effective and reliable solutions across the natural gas value chain.

The company was established in 2021 when assets were acquired from Talen Energy by a subsidiary of ArcLight Capital Partners, forming a comprehensive portfolio of pipelines, compression facilities and underground storage assets.

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