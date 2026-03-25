Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Raised to Strong-Buy at Truist Financial

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Truist Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

WMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

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Williams Companies Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE WMB opened at $74.39 on Monday. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 21.90%.The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $150,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 291,159 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,803.16. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Payvand Fazel sold 2,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $211,988.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,682.90. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 51,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,012 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 15.1% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Key Williams Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist upgraded/initiated coverage on WMB with bullish recommendations and an $84 price target (~12.9% upside from the quoted level), providing near?term catalyst and institutional endorsement. Benzinga Coverage Zacks Note

Truist upgraded/initiated coverage on WMB with bullish recommendations and an $84 price target (~12.9% upside from the quoted level), providing near?term catalyst and institutional endorsement. Positive Sentiment: CEO Chad Zamarin highlighted demand for power to serve data centers on CNBC, reinforcing Williams’ exposure to secular data?center growth and supporting medium?term revenue diversification. CEO Interview

CEO Chad Zamarin highlighted demand for power to serve data centers on CNBC, reinforcing Williams’ exposure to secular data?center growth and supporting medium?term revenue diversification. Neutral Sentiment: Alan Armstrong, an energy executive, was appointed U.S. Senator for Oklahoma — a politically relevant development for the energy sector but with unclear direct impact on Williams’ fundamentals. Yahoo Article

Alan Armstrong, an energy executive, was appointed U.S. Senator for Oklahoma — a politically relevant development for the energy sector but with unclear direct impact on Williams’ fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors issued a series of downward revisions to near?term quarterly and FY2026/2027 EPS forecasts (examples: Q1 2026 to $0.59 from $0.61; FY2026 to $2.18 from $2.22; FY2027 to $2.37 from $2.49), which may pressure sentiment around near?term earnings visibility even as they project stronger FY2028 EPS. These cuts are likely the main near?term headwind cited by investors focused on guidance and consensus beats/misses. MarketBeat Summary

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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