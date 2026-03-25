Fuel Network (FUEL) Price Hits $0.0011

Fuel Network (FUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Fuel Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fuel Network has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Fuel Network has a total market cap of $8.37 million and $2.78 million worth of Fuel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,528.64 or 1.00225694 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Fuel Network

Fuel Network launched on December 17th, 2024. Fuel Network’s total supply is 10,262,175,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,577,828,453 tokens. The official website for Fuel Network is www.fuel.network. The official message board for Fuel Network is forum.fuel.network. Fuel Network’s official Twitter account is @fuel_network.

Buying and Selling Fuel Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuel Network (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fuel Network has a current supply of 10,261,807,904.06255807 with 7,575,988,235.2727027 in circulation. The last known price of Fuel Network is 0.00110357 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $1,648,990.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fuel.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

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