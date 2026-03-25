Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Releases Earnings Results

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.32. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

(Get Free Report)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc (NASDAQ: WVVI) is an Oregon-based winery specializing in the cultivation, production and marketing of premium cool-climate wines. The company’s core business activities encompass estate vineyard management, winemaking, and direct-to-consumer sales through tasting rooms and wine clubs. Its portfolio features key varietals such as Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay and Riesling, reflecting the unique terroir of the Willamette Valley American Viticultural Area (AVA).

Founded in 1983 by Jim Bernau, Willamette Valley Vineyards has grown from a small family operation into one of the leading publicly traded wineries in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.