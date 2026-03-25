Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Unloaded Rep. Julia Letlow

Representative Julia Letlow (Republican-Louisiana) recently sold shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software stock on February 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) on 2/20/2026.

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) on 2/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 2/12/2026.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO remained flat at $191.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,917. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.26 and a 200-day moving average of $237.23. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.56 and a 52-week high of $264.79.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $172,910.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 124,191 shares in the company, valued at $26,511,052.77. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.09, for a total transaction of $296,195.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,762.25. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 65,293 shares of company stock worth $13,994,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Arete Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

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Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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