Rep. David Taylor Sells Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Representative David Taylor (Republican-Ohio) recently sold shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chevron stock on March 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chevron alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 3/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) on 3/11/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on 3/11/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 3/11/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) on 3/11/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/26/2026.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,985,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.16. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $209.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,205.50. This represents a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total value of $10,941,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,466.70. This represents a 87.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock worth $196,196,468. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Argus set a $203.00 price objective on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade lifted sentiment — a recent upgrade/positive analyst note helped push CVX higher as brokers raise targets on the stock, supporting near-term buying interest. Article Title

Analyst upgrade lifted sentiment — a recent upgrade/positive analyst note helped push CVX higher as brokers raise targets on the stock, supporting near-term buying interest. Positive Sentiment: CEO warnings that markets are underpricing the Strait of Hormuz supply shock have reinforced bullish expectations for oil and for majors like Chevron, which benefits from higher crude prices and improved upstream margins. Public comments at CERAWeek and follow-up coverage are underpinning the stock’s rally. Article Title

CEO warnings that markets are underpricing the Strait of Hormuz supply shock have reinforced bullish expectations for oil and for majors like Chevron, which benefits from higher crude prices and improved upstream margins. Public comments at CERAWeek and follow-up coverage are underpinning the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Chevron agreed to a crude offtake deal with Sable Offshore to secure West Coast supply for California refineries — a tactical move that reduces regional feedstock risk and supports refining/refinery-integrated cash flows in an already tight market. Article Title

Chevron agreed to a crude offtake deal with Sable Offshore to secure West Coast supply for California refineries — a tactical move that reduces regional feedstock risk and supports refining/refinery-integrated cash flows in an already tight market. Positive Sentiment: Dividend/income narratives favor CVX — multiple pieces this week profile Chevron as a reliable dividend payer and defensive energy exposure amid oil volatility, which can attract yield-seeking investors and support valuation. Article Title

Dividend/income narratives favor CVX — multiple pieces this week profile Chevron as a reliable dividend payer and defensive energy exposure amid oil volatility, which can attract yield-seeking investors and support valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term upside tied to Venezuela — management says more legal clarity and investment would be needed to meaningfully boost Venezuelan output; this is constructive long-term but not an immediate supply fix. Article Title

Longer-term upside tied to Venezuela — management says more legal clarity and investment would be needed to meaningfully boost Venezuelan output; this is constructive long-term but not an immediate supply fix. Negative Sentiment: Short-term downward pressure from peace/diplomacy headlines — oil fell after reports the U.S. was engaging in diplomacy with Iran, and such developments can quickly push crude lower and weigh on oil majors’ shares. Article Title

Short-term downward pressure from peace/diplomacy headlines — oil fell after reports the U.S. was engaging in diplomacy with Iran, and such developments can quickly push crude lower and weigh on oil majors’ shares. Negative Sentiment: New Iran transit fees and ad-hoc tolls in the Strait of Hormuz raise shipping costs and uncertainty — a development that increases logistics risk and could amplify volatility in near-term supply flows. Article Title

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.