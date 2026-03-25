Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi Sells Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

Representative Thomas R. Suozzi (Democratic-New York) recently sold shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). In a filing disclosed on March 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Apple stock on February 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “THOMAS SUOZZI IRA FBO THOMAS SUOZZI” account.

Representative Thomas R. Suozzi also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/18/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 2/18/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on 2/18/2026.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,089,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,841,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.53.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.2% during the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 17.9% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Apple by 48.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $363,256,000 after acquiring an additional 465,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. CLSA boosted their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.58.

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About Representative Suozzi

Thomas Richard Suozzi (born August 31, 1962) is an American politician, attorney, and accountant serving as the U.S. representative for New York’s 3rd congressional district since 2024 and previously from 2017 to 2023. A member of the Democratic Party, he was the county executive of Nassau County on Long Island from 2002 to 2009, when he was unseated by Republican Ed Mangano. Before that, Suozzi served eight years as the mayor of Glen Cove in Nassau County.

In 2006, he ran unsuccessfully against Eliot Spitzer for the Democratic nomination for governor of New York. Suozzi was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016 and reelected in 2018 and 2020. He retired from Congress to run again for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2022, losing to incumbent governor Kathy Hochul.

In October 2023, Suozzi announced that he would run for his old congressional seat in 2024.After Congress expelled George Santos that December, a special election to fill the remainder of the term was scheduled for February 13, 2024. Suozzi was selected as the Democratic nominee, and then won the special election, reclaiming the seat for Democrats.

About Apple

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Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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