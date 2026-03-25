HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock Unloaded Rep. Julia Letlow

Representative Julia Letlow (Republican-Louisiana) recently sold shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in HF Sinclair stock on February 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BXP (NYSE:BXP) on 2/20/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) on 2/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 2/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 2/12/2026.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:DINO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.05. The stock had a trading volume of 371,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,647. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth about $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HF Sinclair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HF Sinclair

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.