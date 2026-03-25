Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.6667.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QMCO. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Quantum in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum in a report on Monday, December 29th.

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Quantum Stock Performance

QMCO stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 392,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,387. The firm has a market cap of $84.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.66. Quantum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.36 million. Quantum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.430–0.230 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 337.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Quantum by 322.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Quantum by 228.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

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Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) is a technology company that develops and delivers data management and storage solutions for businesses and organizations worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes hardware, software and cloud-based offerings designed to address backup, archive, primary storage and long-term retention needs. Quantum’s solutions are geared toward data-intensive environments such as media and entertainment, surveillance, government, education and healthcare, where large volumes of digital content must be reliably stored, managed and accessed.

Quantum’s flagship products include the StorNext® data management platform, which provides high-performance shared file storage and workflow acceleration, and the DXi® series of deduplication appliances, which optimize backup and recovery by reducing storage footprints and data transfer times.

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