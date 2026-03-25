Rep. Julia Letlow Sells Off Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Representative Julia Letlow (Republican-Louisiana) recently sold shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in AT&T stock on February 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BXP (NYSE:BXP) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) on 2/20/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 2/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 2/12/2026.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $201.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in AT&T by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 189,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,810,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,411,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,448 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,133,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,077,000 after purchasing an additional 248,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in AT&T by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,888,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,575,000 after buying an additional 1,689,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Arete Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $29.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on T

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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