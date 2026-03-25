Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 20.5% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $53,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $441.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $184.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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