Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Heidmar Maritime’s conference call:

Get Heidmar Maritime alerts:

Revenues jumped materially — $25.1M in Q4 and $55.9M for FY2025, driven by a larger managed fleet, more vessels on short?term voyage/time charters, and the PSV Ace Supplier starting operations in April 2025.

— $25.1M in Q4 and $55.9M for FY2025, driven by a larger managed fleet, more vessels on short?term voyage/time charters, and the PSV Ace Supplier starting operations in April 2025. Reported losses were substantial — continuing?operations net loss of $8.6M and a total net loss of $22.6M (including $13.9M from discontinued operations), largely due to non?cash stock?based compensation, an unrealized earn?out fair?value charge and listing?related one?off costs.

Management says 2025 G&A was skewed by one?offs and non?cash charges; adjusted G&A was ~ $13M and they expect 2026 cash costs of ~ $13.5M with early 2026 (Q1) already EBITDA?positive, implying potential operating leverage this year.

Geopolitical disruption (Red Sea/Strait of Hormuz) has removed large seaborne oil volumes and pushed tanker freight rates to record levels, producing outsized commissions and near?term earnings opportunities for Heidmar’s asset?light pool (example: a VLCC fixture yielding a >$300k commission).

Heidmar Maritime Stock Down 1.2%

HMR stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00. Heidmar Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

About Heidmar Maritime

Heidmar Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: HMR) is a global provider of commercial and technical management services for oil and chemical tanker vessels. The company specializes in the operation of crude oil, refined products and chemical tankers under both time charter and voyage charter arrangements. Through its proprietary tanker pools, Heidmar offers owners and charterers enhanced vessel utilization and competitive freight rates by aggregating capacity and optimizing employment across global trade lanes.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, Heidmar Maritime operates a modern, double?hull fleet that includes a mix of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax tankers, Aframaxes and medium range (MR) product vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heidmar Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidmar Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.