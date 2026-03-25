Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYDW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYDW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 752 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the February 26th total of 2,498 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,535 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,535 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:FBYDW opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

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Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

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Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales. It also develops a diverse range of entertainment experiences using owned and third party licensed intellectual property, spanning location-based entertainment, dining, and retail; and engages in animation, movies, licensing and merchandising, and gaming, as well as ride and technology sales.

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