Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYDW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYDW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 752 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the February 26th total of 2,498 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,535 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,535 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance
NASDAQ:FBYDW opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
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