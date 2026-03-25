FT Vest 20+ Year Treasury & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LTTI) Short Interest Update

FT Vest 20+ Year Treasury & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LTTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,058 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the February 26th total of 9,839 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,406 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 38,406 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest 20+ Year Treasury & Target Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTTI. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest 20+ Year Treasury & Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest 20+ Year Treasury & Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest 20+ Year Treasury & Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest 20+ Year Treasury & Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in FT Vest 20+ Year Treasury & Target Income ETF by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter.

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FT Vest 20+ Year Treasury & Target Income ETF Stock Up 0.9%

LTTI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,518. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. FT Vest 20+ Year Treasury & Target Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $21.12.

FT Vest 20+ Year Treasury & Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Vest 20+ Year Treasury & Target Income ETF (LTTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide synthetic long exposure to the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (ticker: TLT). The fund also sells weekly FLEX call options and targets an annual income level of 5% higher than the underlying ETFs annual income yield. LTTI was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

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